Moonbeam Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $169.75 million and $2.52 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,076,970,245 coins and its circulating supply is 689,574,421 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

