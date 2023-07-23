Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Trimmed by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.01. 6,298,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,153,957. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,198,524 shares of company stock worth $23,619,741 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

