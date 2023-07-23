Morgan Stanley Raises Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target to $13.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AM. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 282,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,484 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 148.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.5% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 367,141 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

