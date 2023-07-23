Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.11.

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Chemours has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chemours by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chemours by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

