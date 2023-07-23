Mosaic’s (MOS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Mosaic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.