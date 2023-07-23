Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBIGet Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, July 24th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:MCBI opened at $16.50 on Friday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

