M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.45 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.88. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.