Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.75. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

