Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,281 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.48.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.24 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

