Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,494 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE D opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

