Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE RJF opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

