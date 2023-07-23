Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.48 on Friday, reaching $233.01. 2,689,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.75.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.