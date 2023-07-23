Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

