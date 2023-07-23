NXM Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,044.63 or 1.00029889 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002222 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

