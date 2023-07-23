Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Reaches $304.16 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $304.16 million and approximately $26.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.36 or 0.06280676 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00045019 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05196687 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,057,362.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

