Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Ocwen Financial Price Performance

OCN stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $260.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

About Ocwen Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

