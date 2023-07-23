Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Ocwen Financial Price Performance
OCN stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $260.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocwen Financial
About Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ocwen Financial
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.