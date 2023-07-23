OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,926 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 386,711 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $9,673,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 306,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,290,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OFG opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.04. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $164.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OFG. StockNews.com began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

