Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.43

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.43 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21). Oncimmune shares last traded at GBX 16.95 ($0.22), with a volume of 99,877 shares.

Oncimmune Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -121.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Hill bought 48,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,157.70 ($13,281.51). 32.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

