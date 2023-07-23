Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Reaches $0.25

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $87.43 million and approximately $24.83 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,796,511 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

