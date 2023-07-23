OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Down 1.6 %
OPHC opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of OptimumBank
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
