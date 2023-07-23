OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 1.6 %

OPHC opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.