Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,835,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 892,360 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.14% of Oracle worth $356,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,159,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market cap of $319.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.