Orbler Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.16 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $113.16 million and approximately $126,858.53 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001849 BTC on exchanges.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

