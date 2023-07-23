Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTEN. Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,762 shares of company stock worth $4,529,619 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

