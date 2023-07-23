Pax Dollar Market Cap Hits $546.95 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $546.95 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006231 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

