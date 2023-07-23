Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PEGRF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pennon Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 930 ($12.16) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 780 ($10.20) in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

