Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,287,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 586,100 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.6% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.31% of Pfizer worth $705,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.7% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 20,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,002,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Pfizer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 32,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.7 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. 24,149,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,248,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

