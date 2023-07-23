Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $61.00 at KeyCorp

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PNW. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,897 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.