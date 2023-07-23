PlatonCoin (PLTC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $83.83 Million

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One PlatonCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $83.83 million and $0.16 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin’s genesis date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

