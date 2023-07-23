PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

