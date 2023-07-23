Portland General Electric (POR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on October 16th

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

