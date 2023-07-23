PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $13.31 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 2,671,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

