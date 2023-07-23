PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $190.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,022,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

