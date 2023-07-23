Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

CTRA opened at $26.71 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

