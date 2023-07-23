Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Raised by Analyst

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.