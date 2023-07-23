Qtum Achieves Market Cap of $287.25 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Qtum has a total market cap of $287.25 million and approximately $30.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00009168 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.01 or 0.06272249 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,750,220 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.