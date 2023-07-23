Qtum Price Hits $2.71 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Qtum has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $284.08 million and approximately $29.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00009115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,870.76 or 0.06287891 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00044904 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,751,006 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

