QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $986.51 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014016 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,127.43 or 1.00005863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0015223 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $986.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.