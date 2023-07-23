Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RGLS. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

