Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.79% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $269,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 436,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,725 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,762. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $289.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.37 and a 200 day moving average of $245.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

