Request Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $76.45 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Request has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $76.45 million and approximately $592,065.24 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021503 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.42 or 1.00074460 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07717017 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $298,434.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

