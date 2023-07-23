Request (REQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $573,131.35

Request (REQ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $77.16 million and approximately $573,131.35 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,032.00 or 1.00027645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07717017 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $298,434.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

