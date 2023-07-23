Request (REQ) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Request has a market capitalization of $77.10 million and approximately $447,942.29 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021316 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,905.71 or 1.00004722 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07717017 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $298,434.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

