Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $513.34 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 10.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.15% of Mastercard worth $513,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $404.00. The company has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

