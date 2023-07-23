Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

RY opened at C$131.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.72. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$140.18.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 27.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0074977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total value of C$515,507.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.76.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.