Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $157.55 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.56 or 0.00025227 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $157.55 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00241740 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00049577 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003358 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.57030515 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

