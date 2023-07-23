Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Saitama has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $34.26 million and $1.37 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,898.23 or 1.00038428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,417,566,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,418,045,499.27387 with 44,403,005,970.91189 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00077099 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,403,091.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.