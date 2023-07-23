Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lifted by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 973,248 shares of company stock worth $206,391,157. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $228.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

