Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 315.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,606 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 3,929.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,472 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 756.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.4 %

SNY opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 49.46%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

