Schubert & Co Sells 2,940 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schubert & Co trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.5% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.76. 49,225,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,568,696. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

