Schubert & Co Sells 32 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schubert & Co lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.36.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.04. 2,226,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

